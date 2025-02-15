What's your go-to for an easy dinner when you don't feel like cooking?

In Jersey, you've got more options than you could possibly imagine; BBQ, Italian, sushi, pizza, wings, and so much more are all available in the Garden State and it's some of the best grub in the country.

For my wife and I, if we're looking to mix it without breaking the bank or having to flip on the gas for the stove top, our first choice for an easy dinner is usually Chinese take-out.

Now we still haven't found our go-to Chinese food spot since we moved to Jersey, but we've tried a couple of places in the area that were pretty good.

China Town, Great Wall, and Dragon Chinese Kitchen have all been pretty good, and when we lived in Seaside Heights for a few years Golden Gate Express off 35 was a standard.

But if you had to pick the best Chinese restaurant in Jersey, would you be able to come up with an answer?

Like most things, it's a matter of personal opinion and preference, but some food experts believe they've found Jersey's best Chinese restaurant.

Food Experts Reveal What They Think Is New Jersey's Best Chinese Restaurant.

With two locations and an incredibly unique vibe, it's easy to see why this place is considered one of Jersey's best Chinese restaurants.

The Crispy Sesame Chicken and Grand Marnier Shrimp are both crowd favorites, and this place has been family-owned and operated since 1986.

Hunan Taste Denville nj, best chinese food in nj Photo Credit: Google Maps

Love Food claims that Hunan Taste is Jersey's best spot for some Chinese food; with locations in Denville and Montclaire, this place is worth the drive for foodies everywhere.

