The restaurant industry has been facing its own share of problems over the past few years.

Prices have drastically increased, which has increased operations costs as well as the cost of items on the menu, which in turn is preventing people from dining out the way they used to.

We've seen it a few times in Ocean County over the past few weeks.

TGI Fridays announced that it's closing its Toms River location, Red Lobster is declaring bankruptcy, and even On The Border is closing its location near the Ocean County Mall.

Now it looks like another national chain is getting ready to declare bankruptcy, and whether you love this place or hate you have to admit, it's an iconic American institution.

Hooters Restaurant Is Declaring Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

With only 3 locations in New Jersey, Hooters may not be the most popular restaurant in the state, but the chain known for its wings, and waitresses is getting ready to make some serious changes.

According to ABC, Hooters plans to enter Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the next 3 to 4 months, and plans on selling its remaining 100 operating stores to two franchisees who operate locations in Tampa and Chicago.

Hooters claims that it's not going anywhere though, in fact, there's a plan in place to rebrand Hooters to a more family-friendly restaurant, according to Mens Journal.

The brand will ditch its bikini nights, tone down the overly sexualized waitresses, and focus more on the food and a friendly atmosphere.

That all being said, I've only been to a Hooters once, and it wasn't because of the wings so it'll be interesting to see if this rebrand works and the company can get back on its feet.