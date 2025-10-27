When you're on the go and don't have a ton of time to stop for a full-blown lunch, odds are you pick up something quick and easy.

A burger, a slice of pizza, maybe a shorti from Wawa with some chips.

Fast food.

It's not really good for you, but it's quick, it's easy, and it gets the job done in the short term.

Healthier Fast Food Options For Lunch On The Go In NJ

However, there are healthier fast food options that you can flock to for a fast lunchtime fix. Places like Salad House, or Chick-fil-A, if you stick with the grilled chicken options and pass on the Chick-fil-A sauce.

One fast food spot that's known for being a healthier option is getting ready to expand in Jersey and will soon be operating 15 restaurants statewide.

Honeygrow Is Set To Expand In New Jersey

Honeygrow is known for its fresh, made-to-order stir-frys and honeybars, and is a much better option or a quick lunch than a burger or fried sandwich.

Honeygrow has been expanding in Jersey for years, recently opening a location in Toms River.

According to NJ.com, Honeygrow has plans to open 6 more locations in Jersey, bringing the fast casual chain's total number of restaurants to 15 in the Garden State.

Honeygrow Is Opening 6 New Locations In New Jersey Soon

The new Honeygrow locations are going to be in Cedar Knolls, Kearney, Montvale, North Brunswick, Watchung, and Woodbridge.

No word on exact opening dates for these new restaurants, but it's nice to see healthier options for a quick bite to eat expanding in Jersey.