New Jersey has a lot to offer visitors from our pristine beaches to our amazing little towns and of course our out-of-this-world food.

But if you had to pick one town to rank as one of the best in the state for people to visit, which one would you pick?

Get our free mobile app

Personally, I'm prone to having people check out Point Pleasant or Asbury Park.

The Atlantic Highlands are also a cool place for people to check out and of course, you can't talk about great towns in Jersey to visit without mentioning Cape May.

However, there's one town that's really making a name for itself as one of the best towns not only in Jersey but in the country to visit!

Photo by Matt Donders on Unsplash Photo by Matt Donders on Unsplash loading...

What NJ Town Ranked As One Of The Top 50 In The USA To Visit?

It's a town that's known for a lot of things like having great views of the Hudson River, having a fantastic nightlife scene, and being the home of the first-ever recorded baseball game!

What really puts this place on the map is the fact that it was made famous thanks to Carlo's Bakery and the reality TV show Cake Boss.

Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash loading...

It's the kind of place that has a small-town vibe with big-city energy, and you're able to see the Manhattan Skyline while you're exploring this amazing New Jersey Town.

According to Travellemming.com Hoboken, New Jersey is one of America's top travel destinations!

What's really cool is that the list compiles cities from all over the world so Hoboken is on there alongside places like Sant'Agnello Italy and Takayama Japan!