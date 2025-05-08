Something Jersey takes incredibly seriously is its pizza scene.

Some people say there's no better place to get a slice than on one of Jersey's amazing boardwalks.

Get our free mobile app

Other people say you have to try to find the smallest little hole-in-the-wall pizzeria hidden in Jersey to get the best pizza in the state.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the bar pies at the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate. I may be biased because this is my favorite local haunt, but they make a killer bar pie. You'll want to get the pepper and onion pie, it'll blow your mind.

These Are NJ's 5 Hidden Gem Pizzerias That You Won't Want To Miss

Some of these places are actually pretty well known, others you may have never heard of before, but according to TikTok user NJ Uncovered, these are the 5 best places to get a pie in Jersey.

READ MORE: These Are The 5 Scariest Places In New Jersey According To Locals

5. Star Tavern, Orange, NJ

Beloved by locals for the thin crust bar pie, you're going to want to order this on the well-done side to get a real nice crisp when you chow down.

4. Pizzeria Lucci, Belmar, NJ

This is the only pizza shop at the Jersey Shore to make the last, and it's known for using only the freshest ingredients.

All their pies are well done, so they have a nice crisp, and Pizzeria Lucci is also unique in the fact that they have some pretty good sandwiches

3. DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza, Raritan, NJ

This isn't the first time I've written about DeLucia's; a few months ago, they were reviewed by the one and only Dave Portnoy.

He said it was one of the best pies in Jersey he'd ever had. The pizza has a nice smoky flavor thanks to being cooked in a one-of-a-kind brick oven.

2. Papa's Tomato Pies, Robbinsville, NJ

This place is cool, it's the oldest operating pizza joint in Jersey, opening its doors in 1912, they're home to the mustard pie.

Like the video says, don't knock it till you try it, apparently, mustard and pizza are a pretty solid combination.

1. Razza's, Jersey City, NJ

Taking the number one spot on Jersey's hidden gem pizzerias is Razza's in Jersey City.

And I'll admit, the pizza is pretty dang good, but I'm not sure if this is a true hidden gem; Razza's is world-renowned as having some of the best handcrafted pizza on the planet.

Trust me, you won't regret trying a pie from this place, and it's well worth a hike up to Jersey City.