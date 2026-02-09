Who doesn't love a good hidden gem? A place you can go out to eat, or grab a drink that may not be too well-known, but has the best food around. Or maybe it's a spot along the shore that's not known to many tourists, so you get a nice, quiet beach every time you go.

New Jersey Is A State Filled With Hidden Gems

Jersey is filled with little hidden gems. For example, I always think the town my wife and I live in, Ocean Gate, is a true hidden gem. We've got a beautiful mile-long boardwalk that overlooks the Toms River and the Barnegat Bay, the Ocean Gate beach is perfect for a day of fun in the sand, and our little town just has a lot to offer its community.

If you're looking for a great hidden gem beach bar, you need look no further than the Red Fox at Island Beach State Park. Good food, great bartenders, and it's a nice little local secret, making it the perfect spot for a happy hour.

Hidden gems are everywhere near the shore, though. There's a spot in Bayville that's considered an awesome local gem, and up until recently, I had never even heard of it, even though I only live a few miles away from it!

One Of Bayville, NJ's Best Hidden Gem Bars Is On A Golf Course

I heard from a few people that if you want a good bar to hang out at and some really amazing food, you have to check out this place called Birdies. Someone told me about this place over the weekend, and it's great.

It's located at the Cedar Creek Golf Course in Bayville, but you don't have to be a golfer to get in. This place is open year-round and open to the public.

This place is known for being a great spot to grab a drink, and the owners are known for their BBQ catering company, so when you go to Birdies, you're able to get some of their amazing BBQ platters.

Birdies In Bayville, NJ Is Open Year Round To The Public

Birdies is open year-round, but closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and if you're looking for a great little hidden gem, you'll have to check this place out.