One thing we can all agree on in the Garden State is that we love Guy Fieri and what he has to say about the Garden State.

It seems like every month another great local Jersey restaurant is featured on his popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and we love it.

It's cool getting to see your state featured in such a positive way.

He's been spotted this year alone checking out restaurants around Jersey like Skratch Kitchen, Cave Bistro, Seed to Sprout, and Mutiny Barbecue all located around the Jersey Shore

And now it looks like another popular eatery in Point Pleasant is getting ready to be featured on Guy's show, and it's pretty exciting.

Another NJ Restaurant Is Being Featured On Diner's Drive-In's And Dives

The restaurant used to be called Point Grille Latin Cuisine but was recently renamed Heights 167 when Eric Lucero took over the restaurant for his parents a few years ago according to APP.

Heights 167 is known for its authentic Latin American cuisine and was contacted by Guy Fieri a few weeks ago to be featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

From empanadas to pork belly sandwiches Heights 167 has a wide-ranging menu of absolutely amazing-looking food.

Heights 167 will be featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on October 4th during an episode called The Wide World of Chefs.

If you want to pay this restaurant a visit to check it out for yourself, they're located at 1314 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant.