Are you happy living in New Jersey?

Living a short distance from the shore, and the water, and being surrounded by so many great small towns and tons of things to do makes it easy to be happy living in the Garden State in my opinion.

Sure, we have our problems in Jersey, mainly the cost of living which continues to skyrocket every ear, but outside of that Jersey isn't a bad place to call home.

Believe it or not, two cities in Jersey were just ranked among the happiest places to live not just in New Jersey but in the entire country, and I'm curious what you think of the findings.

Two NJ Cities Rank Among The Happiest Places In America To Live

They say money can't buy happiness, and to an extent they're correct; according to a recent survey once you start making $75,000 a year, making more money won't increase your level of happiness.

I'd argue that fact, but I digress.

So if more money can't increase your happiness, where you call home can, and according to Wallethub, there are several key factors that can determine a city's happiness after income is taken into account.

Things like emotional and physical well-being, as well as community and environment both play a key role.

In Wallethub's newest findings for 2025, they reveal that Newark (138) and Jersey City (36) both placed in the top 182 happiest places to live in America.

Part of the findings had to do with both cities having lower than normal suicide rates, Jersey City having a median household income of just around $94,000, according to APP, and both cities having a high score for mental well-being.

I'll be honest, neither of these cities would have been on my radar for the happiest places to live in Jersey, my mind always goes to places to closer to the Shore, but if you're a big fan of living near the city then these are two places you may want to consider.