New Jersey loves its food, and it's easy to see why; we have really amazing, authentic Italian, and Mexican food, plus our pizza and seafood are absolutely top-notch.

Granted, living in Jersey I may have a bias.

But then you see the amount of celebrities that come to Jersey for the food, and you think to yourself "Maybe we do have the best grub in the country."

For example, Dave Portnoy was just in Jersey a few days ago filming a new One Bite Challenge.

He said it was not just the best pizza he'd had in his life, but it was also the best slice in the country.

You can read more on Portnoy's One Bite Challenge at De Lucia's right here.

As much as we enjoy hearing what Dave Portnoy has to say about our Jersey Pizza, Guy Fieri holds a special place in Jersey's heart.

We love hearing what he has to say about our restaurants, and small hole-in-the-wall spots, and whenever one of our Jersey restaurants ends up on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives we get incredibly excited.

Recently, Guy Fieri mentioned his two favorite places to grab a bite to eat in Jersey, one was a pancake spot and another is known for its burgers.

More on Guy's favorite NJ restaurants right here.

That got me thinking though, what are some places that Guy Fieri hasn't visited in the Garden State that he should?

Places that would be a perfect fit for Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and Jersey has spoken up.

Here are some of the restaurants that Guy Fieri has to visit in Jersey in 2025.

