When the Mayor Of Flavortown makes a restaurant recommendation, especially one in Jersey, our ears go ahead and perk up a little.

Guy Fieri is a beloved food figure, not only in Jersey but across the country; he uses his massive following to showcase smaller mom-and-pop restaurants on a national platform, bringing them advertising they wouldn't be able to normally afford.

And Guy Fieri knows his food, that's probably why he has such an affinity for the Garden State.

He's seen all over the place trying restaurants near the Shore, as well as the Northern and Southern parts of the state.

So when Guy Fieri says there are two restaurants in Jersey you have to try if you find yourself in the state, it piques our interest.

Guy Fieri Says These Are New Jersey's 2 Must-Visit Restaurants.

The first restaurant is so delectable, that Fieri has actually had to visit it twice to get his fill.

Founded in 1968 in Jersey City, and since expanding to be one of the most recognized names in over-the-top food, Love Food reports that Guy Fieri is a huge fan of the legendary Brownstone Pancake Factory.

In fact, Guy Fieri invented one of the pancakes on the Brownstone menu, the Buffalo Chicken Pancake Wrap.

It's buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and peppers rolled up into a light and fluffy pancake wrap.

Not my cup of tea, but if you're a little more adventurous with your pancakes people love this!

Love Food also reports that Guy Fieri is head over heels for White Manna Burgers in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Whipping up tasty little sliders since the mid-1940s, Guy Fieri has recommended this place for people visiting New Jersey for years.

