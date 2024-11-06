There can really be no doubt that New Jersey loves Guy Fieri, and Guy Fieri loves New Jersey.

It's not too unusual to see restaurants in the Garden State regularly featured on his hit show Diners, Dine-Ins, and Dives.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, just a few short weeks ago Guy Fieri was spotted in Point Pleasant shooting a new episode of Diners, Dine-Ins, and Dives featuring Heights 167.

More on that here.

Anytime Guy Fieri is spotted around Jersey, people get pretty excited, and he's been all over the state.

In fact, nearly 40 restaurants in Jersey have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives so of course you have to ask yourself, does he have a favorite spot in New Jersey?

READ MORE: An Explosive Discovery Was Made On NJ's Only Nude Beach

Guy Fierie Has A Favorite Restaurant In Each State Across The Country

Love Food reports that Guy has a favorite spot in each state in America, which makes sense seeing how he's always on the go you need a favorite place to eat in every state.

In New York, Guy Fieri recommends stopping at a few places; Pies N' Thighs, and John's Of 12th Street.

Both came highly recommended by the King of Flavortown.

pies n thighs new york, guy fieris favorite restaurant in new york Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

In Pennsylvania, Guy says you have to stop and eat at Mom Mom's Kitchen.

This local spot in Philly is known for its Polish food and it's amazing pierogies.

What Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Restaurant In New Jersey?

I was a little surprised by this take, Jersey has so many great places to grab a bite you'd think it would be hard to choose.

But according to the food experts at Love Food, Guy Fieri's favorite spot to grab a bite in Jersey is none other than the legendary White Manna Burger in Hackensack.

guy fieri's favorite new jersey restaurant, best burger place in new jersey, white manna new jersey, guy fieri white manna new jersey Photo Credit: loading...

White Manna is known for its small, fresh-made burgers, which make it a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.

If Guy Fieri was coming to your town, where would you tell him to eat?

Here are a few of your answers.

New Jersey Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives to These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan