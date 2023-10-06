Two Amazing New Jersey Dessert Shops Plan To Open In The Closed Bischoff’s Ice Cream

You know the age-old phrase right?

When one door closes, another door opens and that's most definitely the case when it comes to Jersey's famous Bischoff's Ice Cream in Teaneck.

Trust me, we were all absolutely shocked when the 90-year-old ice cream establishment announced that it was closing its doors permanently earlier this year.

You can read more about Bischoff's decision to close up shop right here.

Well, now we know exactly what the plan is for the former ice cream hot spot, and although it's not another ice cream place moving in, it's pretty close.

In fact, it appears as though the former owner of Bischoff's Ice Cream helped make sure this new business would move into his old shop which I think is awesome.

What Is Getting Ready To Take Over The Space That Used To Be Bischoff's Ice Cream?

It's not just one new business getting ready to set up shop, but two, and it's a pretty sweet deal.

It all focuses on local business owner Mike Guerriero and his gelato shop, Geurriero's Gelato.

According to NorthJersey.com Guerriero's Gelato is going to be moving into former Bischoff's Ice Cream, and they're bringing another local business with them.

In addition to a gelato shop, Marc's Cheescakes will also be open inside the former ice cream shop alongside Guerriero's Gelato.

Gelato and cheesecake all in one spot? Count me in!

When Will Marc's Cheesecake And Guerriero's Gelato Open In Teaneck, NJ?

Northjersey.com reports that Mike Guerriero would like to have everything set and ready to go by January 2024.

Of course, it's sad to see a New Jersey institution close its doors, but there's nothing quite homemade gelato as a replacement.

And from what I hear, Marc's Cheesecake's are some of the best in the state.