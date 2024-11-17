Odds are, you've heard the rumors that have been circulating over the past few weeks about changes coming to Great Adventure in Jackson.

Coasters are coming down, rides are being taken away, and big changes are on the way for one of Jersey's most popular theme parks.

Well now, we have confirmation of what's happening at Great Adventure, and although there's some sad news, there are also some really big things happening that make me excited.

Several Popular Coasters Are Being Removed From Six Flags Great Adventure

Kingda-Ka, the Green Lantern, and the Twister are all being removed from the park and may be used at another park.

Kingda-Ka has been a staple of Great Adventure for 20 years. I remember seeing the commercials for its grand opening as a kid and being amazed at what it could do.

Patch also reports that the Sky Ride, which would take riders from one side of the park to another is being removed and the Parachutes ride is being removed as well.

Now, I'm just as upset as anyone that these classic rides are being removed however Great Adventure is investing a lot of money into some really unique changes that are really cool.

A New Coaster Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ

According to Pach, this is a first-of-its-kind coaster in America, so it's really exciting that it's opening in Jersey.

Coming in 2025, Great Adventure will be the home of The Flash; Vertical Velocity.

This coaster is a super-launch boomerang coaster that takes riders through twists and turns at a speed of 60 MPH with Zero G Roll.

It sounds intense, and I'm excited to ride this one!

