Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is getting ready to extend its season this year, and it aims to make the park more accessible than ever before.

Right now, Great Adventure is in the throes of Fright-Fest, when the park is turned into a terrifying attraction filled with thrills and rides.

Fright-fest isn't really my cup of tea. I love horror movies, but horror attractions are just a little too much.

Six Flags Great Adventure Is Expanding Its 2025 Season By 1 Month

However, Great Adventure is getting ready to extend its season by one month, and they've got a lot of things planned that we are looking forward to.

First things first, Great Adventures Fright Fest ends on November 2nd, the Safari closes up on November 8th, and this year, Great Adventure in Jackson will not be doing their classic Holiday in the Park event.

But, there is something cool coming our way in its place.

Six Flags Great Adventure Introduces GrateFUL November

Between November 6th and November 30th, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson will be doing GrateFUL November, which will feature tons of deals for the community to get out and enjoy the theme park one more time this season.

According to APP, the aim of GrateFUL November is to help try and give back to our community.

Who Gets Free And Discounted Admission During GrateFUL November?

There will be free admission for First Responders and Military Members. They just have to present the proper ID between November 6th and 8th or between November 15th and 16th.

Plus, family members of active military members, veterans, and first responders can get discounted tickets for only $19.99.

Season passholders can also take advantage of the Bring A Friend special, where they can bring a friend into the park with them for the low price of only $20.

Six Flags Great Adventure Is Giving Back During GrateFUL November

The park will also be taking part in several days to give back to the community.

On November 15th, Great Adventure will host the Day of Giving. An event that aims to benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey, and A Kid Again.

On that day, the park will give away thousands of park tickets, food, drinks, and more.