How often do you walk into a burger place and immediately think, "Alright, this is gonna be a good burger"?

Good Mood Burgers Is Now Open In Manalapan, NJ

Because that's the first thought I had when I walked into Good Mood Burgers in Manalapan, off Route 9. If you're not familiar with Good Mood Burgers, they've actually been around for over a decade; however, they just opened their first brick-and-mortar location at 100 Rt. 9 Unit #1, and the place looks like a burger lover's dream

Dean and his team, of course, take pride in their burgers, so much so that the restaurant's name gets branded into every bun; it's really cool to watch them do.

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What Makes Good Mood Burgers So Delicious?

When I stopped in, Dean and his team took me through their burger-making process from start to finish, and his burgers are stacked high and delicious.

For the milkshakes, Good Mood Burgers uses actual soft-serve, and they make sure to always have a backup machine ready to go so that no matter what happens, you can get that classic burger and shake combo.

Does Good Mood Burger Only Sell Burgers?

Good Mood Burger also has a full menu of tacos, sandwiches, and so much more, so next time you're looking for some good food that'll put you in a good mood, you have to check out my friends at Good Mood Burger.

Good Mood Burger is looking for your vote in this year's Burger Playoffs, powered by Cuttler Produce, and if you think these guys really stick out from the competition, you can give them your vote right here.