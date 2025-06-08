New Jersey, home of the Jersey Shore, where people will fight until their faces are blue over whether a deli meat is called Pork Roll or Taylor Ham, and of course, it's the only state in America where you still can't pump your own gas.

In fact, not being able to pump your own gas is exactly what got me into a huge misunderstanding at a gas station this week, and I'm still fuming about it, but was I a jerk? I need you to be the judge.

New Jersey Is The Only State In America Where You Don't Pump Your Own Gas

I grew up just outside of the Philadelphia area, and pumping your own gas was a basic part of driver's ed.

But in Jersey, you have to go through the routine; pull up, roll down the window, and ask for 20 regular cash, or 20 regular card.

There have been rumors that Jersey could soon give people the option of self-service, more on that here, but I doubt we'll ever see it happen.

I usually don't mind having my gas pumped, but after an issue I ran into yesterday at the pump, I am a staunch advocate for Jersey allowing us to pump fuel ourselves.

A Miscommunication At The Gas Pump Led An NJ Man To Go Crazy

I'm the NJ man, by the way.

I had ten dollars in cash, I saw a gas station that had a seriously good price per gallon for regular gas if you used cash, so I pulled right in and popped open my gas cap.

I rolled down my window and said to the attendant, "Ten regular, cash, please."

After a minute or two, I heard the click of the gas pump and the attendant pulling ot the pump. I handed him the cash, started my car, and started to pull away.

That's when things took a turn.

The attendant started waving their hands and yelling for me to stop. After stopping, the attendant said they needed ten more dollars.

They put 20 dollars' worth of fuel in my tank, instead of the ten that I asked for.

I explained I only have ten dollars in cash on me, and specifically asked for only ten because of this. The attendant was adamant that I say twenty, and that I need to make up the difference either way.

After a brief expletive exchange that I'm not proud of, I caved, gave the attendant my credit card, and they charged me an extra ten dollars to make up for their mistake. I was furious, but my wife said since I was the one with an attitude, I'm the jerk in this situation.

What To Do If A Gas Station Attendant Pumps Too Much Gas In NJ

From what I understand, if a gas station attendant pumps more gas than what you requested, you aren't obligated to pay.

I felt bad for yelling at this person, and at the end of the day, ten dollars isn't going to make or break me, but it's the principle of the matter.

Morale of the story? Always double and triple-check that the attendant is aware how much fuel you want, and if you're paying cash, maybe flash the cash amount at them too.