Are you ready to learn a new meteorology term?

Fujiwhara.

This past week, I saw this term for the first time ever, and now I'm seeing it pop up all over the internet.

Especially since there's a storm system brewing in the Atlantic that could cause Jersey to witness the rare Fujiwhara Effect.

So first off, what is the Fujiwhara Effect?

What Is the Fujiwhara Effect?

The simplest explanation is that it's when two large storm systems, whether it's tropical storms or hurricanes, form in the ocean, come into close contact with one another, and then combine.

This can either create one strong superstorm, or it could cause both of the storms to kind of cancel each other out.

Why New Jersey Should Care About the Fujiwhara Effect

So, why should New Jersey be concerned about this rare weather phenomenon?

Well, because it looks like there's a small chance that we could witness it in the coming week or so.

Two Tropical Storms Brewing in the Atlantic

According to the New York Post, there are currently two tropical storm systems brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Humberto, as well as Tropical Storm Lmelda.

At this point in time, both of these storms are pretty far off the coast; in fact, Humberto isn't even looking like it'll make it to the East Coast.

However, Lmelda is a cluster of storms that's already wreaking havoc with strong rains and winds.

Could New Jersey See the Fujiwhara Effect This Week?

Current models show there is a chance these two storms could meet up in the coming days, which could push them along the East Coast, stirring up some pretty gnarly weather.

The odds are slim, but still, we could see a pretty wild weather event as we work our way through the back end of hurricane season.