It seems as though out of nowhere, a very popular, local Jersey Shore brewery has closed its doors for good, something we're starting to see more and more of lately.

And sadly, it's not the only brewery we've seen announce a closure in Jersey over recent weeks.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Amazing Breweries

There's no denying that fact; places like Icarus, Kane, Heavey Reel, Cape May Brewing, and Last Wave are just a small handful of breweries that make up New Jersey's diverse brewing community.

Nothing really brings people together like a cold local brew.

Sadly, We've Seen A Few Popular Breweries Close

Just the other day, we learned that South 40 Brewing in Edison, a popular dog-friendly brewery, would be closing its doors in early June.

After only 5 years in business, it comes as a shock to the beer-drinking community.

Now, it appears as though one of the most popular breweries in Point Pleasant has suddenly closed its doors, again leaving us shocked.

Frye Brewing In Point Pleasant, NJ, Has Closed Its Doors For Good

If you're not familiar with Fryre, they were located on Bridge Avenue in Point Pleasant.

Frye was known for doing local collabs, selling their unique brand of beers to go, and for just being a nice spot in Point Pleasant to hang out.

According to their Instagram page, though, it appears as if Frye Brewing is no more.

They had a big kick the keg party on May 3rd, officially ending their time in Point Pleasant.

Lots of memories were had here, lots of beer was drunk, and lots of friends were made. I wish the owners luck in whatever their new endeavor may be.