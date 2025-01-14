What makes New Jersey unique is all of the small little towns that you can find throughout the state.

Each town has its own vibe, its own story, and its own thing that makes it special.

For example, Ocean Gate is in my opinion the hidden gem of the Jersey Shore.

We have a gorgeous mile-long boardwalk that gives you million-dollar views of the Toms River, Barnegat Bay, and Seaside Heights.

Ocean Gate is also home to a fun downtown area that features a few restaurants, and an ice cream place and plays host to fun events throughout the year.

When you think of cool small towns in Jersey, you may also think of Lambertville or Metuchen, both of which have one-of-a-kind downtown areas.

But when you think of what town is the friendliest in Jersey, what do you think it could be?

New Jersey's Friendliest Small Town Has Been Revealed For 2025

I'll be honest, when I think of Jersey the world friendly isn't always the first thing that comes to mind, especially after spending some time on the Parkway.

However, people in Jersey are generally more friendly than other people give us credit for.

And according to the travel experts at World Atlas, New Jersey's friendliest small town is none other than the legendary town of Cape May.

But what makes Cape May friendlier than other towns in Jersey?

Part of it has to do with the fact that it's just a great beach town, and everyone's a little friendlier at the shore, aren't they?

Cape May also features things to do in-season and out-of-season to keep people smiling throughout the year.

