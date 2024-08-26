Seeking higher education after you graduate from high school is both exciting and scary all at the same time.

I remember getting ready to go to West Chester University after graduating looking forward to the new adventure but also being very nervous about leaving my home.

Get our free mobile app

The financial aspect of going to college is also one of the concerns for almost everyone who attends a university.

I'm pretty sure I'll be paying off my student loans until I retire.

I have no issues with that by the way, I took out the loans to pay for school so I should pay them back.

But what if you didn't have to pay for College?

READ MORE: This Should Be Illegal To Do In Wawa

There's one University in New Jersey that's actually allowing free tuition for students who meet certain criteria.

Rider University Offering Free Tuition To Prospective Students

There are certain criteria that have to be met, but according to News 12, Rider University is stating a free tuition program.

Incoming students have to have a GPA of at least 3.5, so focus on those A's and B's.

rider university free tuition, free tuition nj, free college new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Prospective students also have to meet certain financial qualifications; News 12 reports that in order to get free tuition incoming students must reside in a household that has a gross income of $50,000.

In addition, those students must also be receiving Pell grants and full tuition aid grants, and of course, must be a New Jersey resident.

So sure, there are some hoops to jump through, but if in the end, you can go to a really good private College, it's totally worth it.

But if you are paying for College, the price tag can be seriously staggering.