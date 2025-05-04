There's nothing better than a good deal, especially with prices at the grocery store continuing to rise.

Just the other day, my wife and I found chicken for $2 a pound at Aldi and were blown away!

And with May being National Burger Month, one popular burger chain is hooking you up with deals all month long.

May Is National Burger Month

Jersey is filled with some pretty amazing burger places; I'm a huge fan of Burger 25.

They have locations throughout Ocean County, from Toms River to Brick to LBI, and their burgers are out of this world.

Shake Shack is offering free burgers all month long

You also can't go wrong with a Steak Burger from Freddy's, or even a nice juicy burger from Beacon 70.

But one chain is hooking you up with free burgers throughout the month of May in honor of National Burger Month.

Shake Shack Is Offering Free Burgers Through The Month Of May

Shake Shack continues to grow in Ocean County, with a new Brick location opening soon

It's one of the most popular burger chains around, and now through June 1st, you can get a free burger with a qualifying ten-dollar purchase. You'll also need an app and a code; more on that in a minute.

And if you're getting a burger and a shake, odds are you're going to spend ten dollars anyway, and they're switching up your options throughout the month.

According to APP, Shake Shack will feature several different free burgers throughout the month.

Shake Shack Offering 4 Different Free Burgers During Burger Month

Free burgers are being offered at shake shack throughout the month of may

Between May 1st and May 11th, you can get a free Smokeshack burger.

From May 12th to May 18th, you'll be able to get a free bacon cheeseburger.

Between May 19th and May 25th, you'll grab a free Avocado Bacon Burger, which just sounds delicious.

And from May 25th through June 1st, you'll score a free Shackburger, Shake Shack's OG cheeseburger.

How To Get A Free Burger At Shake Shack This Month

As I mentioned before, you need to make a purchase of at least ten dollars, which is easy enough to do.

You have to make the qualifying purchase on the Shake Shack app or online, and you'll have to use the promo code BURGERMONTH.

It's also important to use all caps, or the promotion won't work.

By the way, here are some of our favorite burger spots in Jersey