Being a teacher is an incredibly hard job.

Not only are you planning out an entire year's worth of curriculum, you're also dealing with kids, parents, and an ever-changing educational landscape.

A lot of my friends are teachers, and I respect the heck out of them for doing the job that they do.

Wawa however, is here to try and make the school year just a little bit easier not just for teachers in New Jersey, but all over the East Coast.

Wawa Is Offering Free Coffee For New Jersey Teachers

Teachers can worry about one less thing during the start of the school year and that's where they're going to get their morning cup of joe.

According to NJBIZ, Wawa is offering teachers free coffee in the Garden State between September 1st and September 30th, they're doing the same promotion in PA, DC, NY, DE, and VA.

How Do Teachers Get Free Coffee From Wawa?

It's pretty simple, all you would have to do, if you're a teacher, is flash some sort of school credentials and you're good to go.

What I'm curious about is whether it's just for teachers or if janitors, lunch ladies, and other school staff are also eligible for free coffee if they also have school credentials.

Wawa is also doing a lot of good to help teachers across the country this year which is really cool.

They've partnered with Donors Choose this year which is an organization that helps provide teachers with the materials they need in order to have a successful school year.

