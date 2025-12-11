Are you a fan of themed restaurants?

Places that you can eat at, and feel like you've been taken away to another land, can be kind of fun, like the Rainforest Cafe.

Although Rainforest Cafe is on the decline, it doesn't mean that themed restaurants aren't popular anymore.

And New Jersey is getting a new themed restaurant that has both captured my attention and also confuses me.

A New Ford Themed Restaurant Is Getting Ready To Open In New Jersey

It's a restaurant that advertises itself as a gourmet burger spot, but also is themed after a major American Brand.

And I'm almost positive you didn't know it existed, well, until now.

According to NJ.com, the Garden State will soon be home to a Ford-themed restaurant.

Ford's Garage Pays Homage To The Iconic Car Brand

You know, Ford, like the car? Apparently, there's a restaurant that pays homage to the car manufacturer, and people really seem to enjoy it.

It looks pretty cool.

Where Is Ford's Garage Opening In New Jersey?

New Jersey is going to be getting 3 Ford Garages, the first of which is opening in 2026 in Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

That being said, the other two locations are still TBD, but what's cool is that Ford's Garage is set to employ nearly a thousand people.

It's also the only restaurant in the Country with an official Ford licensing agreement, so the decor inside is very cool, but how's the food?

It looks delicious.

And if burgers aren't your thing, don't worry, Ford Garage has you covered.

They have some pretty good-looking ribs, too.

Ford's Garage got its start in Florida in 2012, and for the best 13 years, it's been slowly expanding, bringing its vehicular nostalgia from state to state, and soon, we'll be able to check it out right here in Jersey.