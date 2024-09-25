There's nothing better than football season at the Jersey Shore.

There's a little crisp in the air, the beer tastes better, and each week you get to enjoy the seasonal tradition of gearing up in your team's Jersey, and chowing down on your perfect football feast.

Get our free mobile app

And of course, you have to make sure you grab a beer while you watch the game.

My wife and I are huge fans of football Sunday at the Sawmill in Seaside, there's nothing quite like it; you can watch every single game, you can enjoy their roast pig buffet, and of course, they've got a ton of great beers to choose from.

Big shout out to Rich, Pat, Anthony, and the whole crew that tends the bar there on Sundays, y'all are awesome!

But let's say you don't go to Sawmill on a religious weekly basis like my wife and I, where do you go to watch your team play each week?

READ MORE: Here's What's Replacing Mellow Mushroom Off 37 In Toms River

B2 in Bayville does a pretty good job of making sure you can watch your team play, and even catching a game at MJ's or Rosies is fun too.

A lot of people I ask this question to just say they best place to watch the game is at home, on their sofa in the comfort of their own home.

Sadly, as a Seahawks fan (not sure how it happened but here I am) watching an out-of-market game at home is more expensive than going to a bar once a week to watch them play, so I'm always looking for a great place to watch football, grab a beer and eat some wings.

These are some of the best football bars in Jersey according to our 105.7 The Hawk Facebook poll.