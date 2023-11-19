This Popular Steak Chain Is Expanding In New Jersey

There is nothing quite like a good steak, and Jersey is no stranger to a solid steak dinner.

Between Ocean and Monmouth Counties alone there are so many good places to chow down on a prime cut of meat.

That being said, there's one steak spot that's so well-known for its unique dining experience that the name alone strikes an image of prime cuts of steak being hand-delivered table to table.

It's the kind of place that you typically only go to on special occasions, but man is it delicious.

This place opened its very first location in New Jersey in Paramus back in February of this year and is currently expanding at a rapid rate.

Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash loading...

This steak chain recently opened its second New Jersey location earlier this month on November 13th in Wayne and has plans to open its 3rd location in the near future.

Fogo De Chao Is Growing Rapidly In New Jersey.

Although an open date has not yet been determined for Jersey's third Fogo De Chao restaurant, the location does seem to be set according to NJ.com.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Jersey's newest Fogo De Chao will open at some point in the near future at the Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater New Jersey.

Now, you may see a pattern here; Paramus, Wayne, and Bridgewater.

All those spots are in North New Jersey.

Do you think that Central or South Jersey will ever get a Fogo De Chao? I used to love going here for special occasions when I lived in Pennsylvania and it'd be nice to go to one sometime in the near future!