Heading into the wintertime means a lot of things for a lot of people. Of course, the holidays are quickly approaching, so we're spending more time with friends and family, and out shopping.

Preparing for Colder Temperatures in NJ

It also means the temperatures are getting ready to plummet, so it's time to dust off your winter coat from the closet.

Viruses Spreading Across the Garden State

And while all of that is going on, viruses are spreading and infecting more and more people throughout the Garden State.

COVID, Flu, and RSV Season in New Jersey

We are getting into prime COVID, Flu, and RSV season, so it's a good idea to take a moment and get yourself prepared, especially if you're 65 or older.

Hospitals Reporting a Rise in Respiratory Cases

According to NJ.com, respiratory diseases have been at a low the past couple of weeks, but hospitals are now reporting that they're seeing a surge in cases.

Last year, we saw 43 million cases of influenza, and this year is expected to have similar numbers.

Easy Ways to Avoid Getting Sick This Winter

There are several easy ways to keep yourself from getting sick this year, outside of making sure you're up to date on your vaccinations.

Practice good hygiene

Disinfect shared spaces

Stay home from work if you're sick

Avoid large gatherings, especially if you have a newborn

And of course, making sure you get your annual flu vaccine is another easy way to make sure you stay healthy heading into the winter.