Imagine this; it's a warm Spring day, 78 and sunny, it's a Saturday and you don't have anything to do.

You decide to spend a day walking around Downtown Point Pleasant doing your own little makeshift brewery tour.

You grab a beer at known favorites like Last Wave, Frye, and Icraus sampling a few of your local favorites.

You decide that it's time to take the train up to Asbury Park from Point and on your way over to the station you notice a new Brewery that you've never seen before.

The year is 2026, and you've just discovered Five Dimes Brewing's latest New Jersey location.

Five Dimes Brewing Eyes Up A New Location In Point Pleasant, NJ

If you're not familiar with Five Dimes, they're a New Jersey-based brewery with two other locations in the state; one in Westwood and another in Red Bank.

They make IPAs, Kolsch's, and Stoudt's, and even have some more exotic flavors like a blueberry peach lemonade sour beer.

That one is probably a little much for me, but I'll try anything at least once!

According to Star News, Five Dimes has just broke ground on their Point Pleasant location which is located just off 35 North near the Point Pleasant train station at 334 Hawthorne.

Five Dimes Breweries usually feature an array of live music and have a BYOF setting meaning you can bring in your own food.

Ideally, the brewery will be up and running by the summer of 2026, so make sure you clear out some time to drink local!