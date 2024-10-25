There's nothing better at the end of a long day, especially in the Fall than going back to your home and having a little fire.

Maybe you've got a homemade fire pit and a stack of wood that you burn through throughout the year, or maybe you're like my wife and I who have a propane fire pit in the backyard.

There's just something so relaxing about watching the flames dance while you enjoy an end-of-the-day beverage.

But will fire pits soon be banned in New Jersey?

With the recent uptick in wildfires, there have been rumors floating around that firepits may be a thing of the past, and I, like you, started to panic a little because I love having a fire pit in my backyard.

Why There Are Restrictions On Fire Pits In New Jersey Right Now

New Jersey is in the middle of a drought, it's been weeks since we've had some measurable rainfall, and that's starting to cause brush fires to pop up.

Just this week we had a brush fire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst which covered Ocean County in a layer of haze and smoke.

According to NJ.com, the drought has put all 21 New Jersey counties under fire restrictions, which includes restrictions on your backyard fire pit.

Not a ban, restrictions.

What Fire Pits Are Restricted In New Jersey?

While the restrictions are in place, all fire pits and outdoor fires are prohibited unless they are contained in an elevated stove and are powered by propane, natural gas, or electricity, according to NJ.com.

This means I may not be able to use my charcoal grill, but a propane-powered fire pit won't be a problem.

You may not be able to use a wood fire pit that you made out of cement blocks, but you can use the electric fire pit that you bought at Walmart a few years ago.

Eventually, the restrictions will be dropped once Jersey gets some moisture in the ground, but for now, it's better to be safe than sorry in order to prevent any future large brush fires and wildfires.