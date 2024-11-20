Seeing a local store go out of business is always heart-wrenching.

Especially when it's a business that's been a staple of the local community for well over 100 years.

For example, a popular bakery that was known for its freshly baked bread and sweet treats closed after 5 decades of doing business.

More on that here.

But this isn't a bakery that's closing, it's a local hardware store that's been the cornerstone of a community since it opened its doors in 1917, and has been helping people ever since.

Legendary New Jersey Hardware Store Plans To Close This Year

Located in the heart of Hunterdon County, NJ.com revealed that Joseph Finkle And Sons Inc. will close up shop at the end of this year.

Come December 31st, the hardware store that's been open in Lambertville since 1917 will close for good.

It was announced that Finkles Hardware started a going-out-of-business sale on October 3rd and announced the date of their closure just this week.

Finkle's Hardware is part of a dying breed which is so sad to see; the local hardware store.

finkles hardware nj, finkles hardawre closing, finkle joes hardware nj

Usually, they're run by someone who just knows a little bit about everything and is more than happy to lend you some solid-world advice for whatever project you're working on.

Finkle's is among several other long-standing local hardware stores that are closing in the Garden State.

Cerbo Lumber And Hardware in Parsippany closed up shop earlier this year after 76 years in business and Saunders Hardware in Montclaire announced it was closing back in May after over 130 years in business.

