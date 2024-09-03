There's nothing better than a fresh homemade meal.

Whether it's mom's meatloaf, freshly made spaghetti with meatballs, or even just something on the grill, food always tastes a little better when it's made fresh.

That being said, every now and then you're in a rush and need something quick.

That's where fast food comes in handy.

I'll be the first to admit that there's no better guilty pleasure in the world than a Big Mac with fries and a milkshake.

It's the ultimate 2 AM food after a long night out.

New Jersey has a pretty sprawling fast food scene; from your staples like Mcdonald's and Wendy's to more local places like Roy Rogers and Freddy's.

But what would you say is the best fast food to come out of Jersey?

New Jersey's Best Fast Food Has Been Revealed

Honestly, I don't know if I'd consider this fast food really, it's more like a quintessential piece of Jersey cuisine, but I digress.

According to the experts at Love Food, the best fast food you can get in Jersey is none other than the famous Pork Roll Egg and Cheese sandwich.

Is it really fast food though?

The Pork Roll Egg and Cheese is more like a piece of art; finely crafted to ensure the ultimate New Jersey breakfast.

Whether you like it on a bagel, or a hard roll, with salt pepper, and ketchup or without, there's nothing more Jersey than a pork roll with egg and cheese.

I'm just not convinced I'd call it fast food; it is good food fast though.