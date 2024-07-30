When you think of amusement parks and attractions in the Garden State, what do you think of?

Of course, your mind likely goes to Great Adventure in Jackson, and probably also to Casino Pier in Seaside Heights.

There's also Morey's Pier, Castaway Cove, and tons of other amusement piers along the Jersey Shore for you to enjoy.

Jersey is also home to one of the East Coast's more unique attractions, which has been closed for years, but that's all about to change soon.

Fairy Tale Forest In Oak Ridge, NJ Plans To Reopen This Summer

If you're not familiar, Fairytale Forest is an attraction that's based on the Grim Fairytales and transports kids and families into a world of imagination.

The park features attractions like the Giant Shoe, Humpty Dumpty, Little Red Riding Hood, Davey Crockett, and more.

According to North Jersey, the park is set to have a soft reopening date of August 8th this year after nearly a decade of restoration.

The park will be open Wednesday through Sunday up to Labor Day Weekend, and then scale back to Friday through Sunday.

Fairytale Forrest will end its first season back the last week of October, but it will reopen for a full season in 2025.

North Jersey reports that Christine Vander Ploeg, the current owner of Fairytale Forrest plans on having a grand opening ceremony in May of 2025.

The grand reopening of Fairytale Forest will see a return of the popular carousel, special events throughout the park, as well as special hours for twilight admission, and more.

As I said, NJ has a ton of amusement parks you can visit this summer.