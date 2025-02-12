How often do you find yourself in a rush headed out the door; you're running behind, you have to be at a meeting and you're a little distracted as you hop on the Parkway?

You go through one of the EZ-Pass tolls only to realize that you never had your EZ-Pass transponder on the dash or in view of the sensors when you went through the toll.

Now you're worried you'll get a fine for not paying the toll.

Instead, a few weeks later you get a weird text message from a company called EZDriveMA that looks like this.

You start to panic a little bit wondering how big this bill is going to be, but then you slow down and realize that something doesn't add up here.

You haven't been to Massachussettes since you visited Boston a few years ago, and you remember that EZ-Pass usually sends unpaid invoices via mail.

If this has ever happened to you, then you were likely the target of the latest EZ Pass scam many New Jersey residents, myself included, are dealing with.

Don't Get Tricked By The Latest EZ Pass Scam Being Reported Across NJ

If you've gotten this text message before saying you have an invoice from EZDriveMA or FastTrack, odds are you ignored the message but were still weary that you may have an unpaid bill lying around out there.

Both EZDriveMA and FastTrack are legitimate toll services that are used in Massachusetts and California, however, these text messages are very much scams, according to APP.

The goal of these scams isn't for scammers to get a couple of bucks out of your bank account by fooling you into paying a ticket.

They're a high-tech phishing scam that will try to take your more personal information if you click the link, which could have severe negative impacts in the future.

Something important to remember is that most all government agencies and toll agencies communicate strictly through snail mail, and if something looks suspicious, odds are it is suspicious.