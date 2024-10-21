If there's one thing you can say about Jersey, it's that it's pretty expensive to call this state home.

When my wife and I moved from Central PA to Jersey Shore, it was a culture shock to see how much we would have to pay in rent, utilities, and groceries.

Granted, jobs in Jersey pay a lot more than they do in the woods of Pennsylvania, but still, it was a shock.

And where we live, in Ocean County, it isn't even one of the most expensive places in the state to live. In fact Ocean County is till considered one of the more affordable counties in Jersey!

However, New Jersey is also home to six of the most expensive zip codes in the country and the price tag for the average home in these places will make you cringe.

Alpine, New Jersey

According to NJ.com, Alpine tops the list as the most expensive town in Jersey with the average home price costing somewhere in the area of 3 Million Dollars.

Deal, New Jersey

What's the deal with Deal?

Deal is another one of Jersey's most insane zip codes for the housing market with an average home price of 2.95 Million Dollars, let me just liquidate some assets real quick.

Avalon, New Jersey

Growing up and going to the beach in Sea Isle City, I was pretty familiar with the fact that Avalon was a very expensive place to own a home.

NJ.com reports that it's the 41st most expensive town in America, with the average home costing somewhere in the area of 2.75 Million.

Mantoloking, New Jersey

This shouldn't come as a surprise that Mantoloking is mentioned on this list right? The houses are massive and sit right on the beach.

Mantoloking is the 59th most expensive town in America, with an average home price of 2.36 Million Dollars.

Stone Harbor, New Jersey

Much like Avalon, Stone Harbor has always been known as a more expensive beach town, I always heard a rumor that Oprah Winfrey has a house there.

I don't know if it's true but if anyone could afford the 2.2 Million Dollar price tag, it would be her.

Short Hills, New Jersey

And the most affordable most expensive town in Jersey is none other than Short Hills.

According to NJ.com, this town is popular among celebrities and athletes due to its privacy and easy access to New York.

And with an average home price of 1.95 Million, only athletes and celebrities can afford to live there, but hey we can always dream right?

Speaking of dreaming these are some more hot real estate areas in NJ right now.

