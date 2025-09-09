The Jersey Shore is filled with fun and unique places to grab a bite to eat.

One of my favorite places to go for a one-of-a-kind experience is the dock at the Lobster House in Cape May.

READ MORE: NJ's Beloved Chef Burke's THE GOAT Is Now Closed For Good

It's so much fun, you go into the seafood market, pick up what fish you want for lunch or dinner, they fry it up right there, and you go out back to eat your fresh seafood while you watch the boats come to and from the dock.

Quirky And Fun Restaurants Around Cape May, NJ

Cape May is actually home to a lot of fun and quirky little restaurants like the Blue Pig Tavern and the Ugly Mug.

However, it looks like one of the most interesting restaurants in Cape May is getting ready to close its doors for good after a ten-year run.

Get our free mobile app

If you're not familiar with the Exit Zero Filling Station, you'll want to make a trip to check this place out before it's too late.

It's a publishing agency, retail store, and an incredibly delicious restaurant that serves up a huge menu of amazing food.

More Than Just A Restaurant, Books, And Local Culture

Exit Zero is known for publishing books like Cool Cape May, The First Resort, and Exit Zero Zombie. As cool as the books are that they've published, the food is the real star.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

From made-to-order mac and cheese to a large selection of curries, to a list of handmade sandwiches that'll make your mouth water.

What makes the Filling Station really unique is that it's located in an old gas station off Sunset Boulevard, and is home to an old converted Chevy Farm Truck that's now a dining room that you can reserve for up to 8 guests.

Exit Zero Filling Station Closing After 10 Years

According to the Exit Zero Filling Station social media announcement, the restaurant will come to a close on September 20th, ending its ten-year run at the Jersey Shore.

It's a shame to see such a cool place close down, but sadly, it's something we've seen a lot of over the past few years in Jersey.

Here are some of the restaurants we miss most.