Have you gotten your Real ID yet? Or are you like me, and you're a straggler?

My thought is that since I'm not flying again in 2025, there's really no need for me to rush to the NJ MVC to wait in line for an appointment.

But let's say you're a little more proactive, you may already have your Real ID ready to go, but what happens in case of an emergency? Let's say you missed the deadline for Real ID and have to get on a flight. What do you do?

Well, New Jersey is now introducing emergency Real ID Appointments, just for those emergency situations.

What Is Real ID, And Why Do I Need It?

A Real ID is basically just a more secure version of your driver's license.

It has special markings on it which make it harder for scammers to replicate, and you'll also need a Real ID in order to fly on any domestic flight in the United States starting on May 7th, 2025.

How Do I Get A Real ID In NJ?

It's a simple as making an appointment at the NJ MVC.

You'll want to make sure you have six points of identification, which can include your current NJ driver's license, a recent utility bill, tax bill, a piece of first-class mail, or any of the other points of ID

A Passport Is One Of The Six Points Of ID You Need For A Real ID

What Happens If I Don't Get A Real ID?

You'll still be able to drive, your old ID will still be valid, but you won't be able to get onto a domestic flight unless you also have a passport.

That being said, if there is an emergency in your life due to a life or death situation, the NJ MVC does have emergency appointments available to help expedite the process of getting your Real ID.

What Is A Real ID Emergency Appointment

These are issued only in life-or-death situations or for urgent travel, and are designed for people who need to travel within 14 days and don't have a Real ID.

This program helps to expedite the Real ID Process

You can book an emergency appointment starting on April 24th.

You may qualify for an emergency Real ID appointment if you need to travel within 14 days and you yourself have a life-threatening illness, or because an immediate family member has died, is in hospice, or has suffered a life-threatening injury

What do I need To Bring To A Real ID Emergency Appointment?

Firstly, you'll be charged $80 for the expedited appointment, and get proof of your emergency.

Per the NJ MVC, that could be a death certificate of an immediate family member, or a letter from the hospital

You'll also need proof that you're traveling within the next 14 days, and that could be your airline ticket, a travel itinerary with proof of payment, or an invoice with travel dates.

Keep in mind that all emergency Real ID appointments will be handled at the Trenton Regional Center in Trenton, and when you show up for your appointment