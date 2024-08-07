Sports and Jersey just go together.

We have so many options for when you want to catch a game; you can be a Jets fan, Giants fan, Mets or Yankees fan, Rangers fan, or Devils fan, and for most of South Jersey you're usually rooting for the Eagles or the Phillies.

Jersey is a great sports state, and we are incredibly passionate about our teams.

So it makes sense that one town in New Jersey is about to spend some serious money to bring a massive new ice rink to life.

Middlesex County Announced A Brand New Ice Rink To Be Built

I was a little confused about this at first, why would Middlesex County need a massive ice rink? There's no professional NHL team there, is there?

No. However, the reasoning behind the new 30-million-dollar facility makes sense.

According to NJ.com Middlesex County and the East Brunswick Township Council, they wanted to build a massive arena to attract youth hockey tournaments, as well as other sports like figure skating and curling.

With Middlesex County's unique position just 30 miles or so from New York City, I can see how this could do a lot of good in the community.

The new ice rink is massive too; 89 thousand square feet.

ice areana middlesex county nj, east brunswick 30 million dollar ice rink, massive ice rink coming to new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

This isn't the only new stadium Jersey could see in the near future; there are rumors that the Philadelphia 76ers may build a new stadium in Camden.

Jersey has a rich sports history if you weren't aware.

