The Freehold Raceway Mall is proof that malls are alive and thriving.

Over the past few years, while other malls have struggled, the Freehold Raceway Mall has blossomed.

A new Dave and Busters just opened up, making it a new hot spot and destination, plus a massive gym, called the Freehold Athletic Club, recently opened its doors as well.

The Freehold Raceway Mall also does a really good job of hosting community events throughout the year; there's always something going on.

Constant Upgrades Keep NJ's Freehold Raceway Mall Fresh

The Freehold Raceway Mall also continually improves and upgrades its stores, so there's always something new.

Soon, we'll see the addition of a J.Crew Factory, Warby Parker, and a new Pink store in the next few months.

Dry Goods Plans On Opening Its 2nd NJ Location In Freehold

According to APP, the Freehold Raceway Mall is also planning on bringing Dry Goods to the mall this fall.

If you're not familiar with Dry Goods, it's a quickly growing brand that focuses on young women's fashion, and has 88 stores countrywide.

The new store will be the second in the state, after the first one recently opened in Cherry Hill.

When Will Dry Goods In The Freehold NJ Mall Open?

Dry Goods in the Freehold Racway Mall will be massive, taking over the former space of Vintage Planet, which was over 5,000 square feet.

Dry Goods is aiming for an opening date in the Freehold Raceway Mall sometime this fall.