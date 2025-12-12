A Drought Warning Was Issued For NJ, Here’s What You Need To Know
Droughts in New Jersey are incredibly dangerous, so when there's a drought watch or warning, it's something we want to take seriously.
Not just because it means we are running on lower than normal levels of water, but there's a wildfire element involved as well.
Jersey is a very wildfire-prone state, and when we are in a drought, that danger increases drastically.
New Jersey Is Moving Closer To Drought Status
At the moment, Jersey isn't in a drought; however, it seems as though we are once again inching closer to a problem.
Water officials are tracking Jersey's water supply closely and don't expect to see an issue in service; however, a new warning has been issued to NJ customers.
A Drought Watch Has Already Been Issued In New Jersey
Back in October, the DEP issued a Drought Watch due to a lack of substantial rainfall.
That watch is now a warning, according to Jersey Shore Online, as New Jersey American Water is urging residents to stave off unnecessary water use.
What To Do When A Drought Warning Is Issued?
Under a drought warning, New Jersey is urged to limit non-essential indoor water use.
This means turning off the faucet while you brush your teeth, not running the dishwasher unless it's actually a full load, shortening your shower times, and repairing leaks.
These may seem like small, common-sense actions, but they can go a long way to make a difference in conserving our water supply while we work our way through this drought warning.
