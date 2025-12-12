A Drought Warning Was Issued For NJ, Here&#8217;s What You Need To Know

A Drought Warning Was Issued For NJ, Here’s What You Need To Know

Photo by SHTTEFAN on Unsplash

Droughts in New Jersey are incredibly dangerous, so when there's a drought watch or warning, it's something we want to take seriously.

Not just because it means we are running on lower than normal levels of water, but there's a wildfire element involved as well.

READ MORE: After 50 Years, This NJ Friendly's Is Now Closed For Good

Jersey is a very wildfire-prone state, and when we are in a drought, that danger increases drastically.

New Jersey Is Moving Closer To Drought Status

At the moment, Jersey isn't in a drought; however, it seems as though we are once again inching closer to a problem.

Water officials are tracking Jersey's water supply closely and don't expect to see an issue in service; however, a new warning has been issued to NJ customers.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

A Drought Watch Has Already Been Issued In New Jersey

Back in October, the DEP issued a Drought Watch due to a lack of substantial rainfall.

That watch is now a warning, according to Jersey Shore Online, as New Jersey American Water is urging residents to stave off unnecessary water use.

What To Do When A Drought Warning Is Issued?

Under a drought warning, New Jersey is urged to limit non-essential indoor water use.

This means turning off the faucet while you brush your teeth, not running the dishwasher unless it's actually a full load, shortening your shower times, and repairing leaks.

These may seem like small, common-sense actions, but they can go a long way to make a difference in conserving our water supply while we work our way through this drought warning.

NJ Laws Changing In 2026 You Want To Know About

According to the Digest Online, there are a few laws changing in NJ in 2026; from toll prices to minimum wage, here's what's changing in the New Year.

Gallery Credit: Buehler

Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM