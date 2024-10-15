When you were younger, like when you first got your license, did you ever hop behind the wheel during a nice summer without any shores?

You were on your way to the beach, or to just pick up a friend to come over to your house, why would you need shoes for that?

And when you hopped behind the wheel barefoot, did an older relative yell at you that it's illegal to drive without shoes on and that you'll be given a hefty ticket if you get caught?

Same, but what if I told you the idea that driving barefoot in the Garden State is illegal is nothing more than an urban legend?

Is It Legal In New Jersey To Drive Barefoot?

Will you actually get a ticket for driving barefoot in Jersey? The long and short of it is no.

It's not illegal in Jersey to drive barefoot; however, according to Zebra, some police departments discourage this practice.

Also, if you get into an accident while driving barefoot, you may not get cited for reckless driving because you didn't have shoes on but rather because you caused an accident.

Where Did The Rumor That Not Wearing Shoes While Driving Is Illegal Start?

You could chalk it up to an old wives' tale, Zebra reports that the idea that driving barefoot is illegal came about just because people may have thought it was, and continued to spread the incorrect information.

However, I think it's much easier for people to operate their vehicles and react better when you're wearing shoes.

