There are a lot of things on the rise in Ocean County this summer, from tick bites to centipedes; we're seeing some strange increases.

Apparently, our county is also seeing an increase in dog bites this summer.

Granted, most of us have been bitten by a dog at some point in our lives, but it was usually just a little love bite or a play bite that we got from our family pet.

Ocean County, NJ, Sees A Spike In Aggressive Dog Bites In 2025

A new report, however, shows that there is an increased number of aggressive dog bites popping up around Ocean County.

According to Patch, in 2025 alone, we've seen 874 reports of dog bites just in the first 6 months of the year.

Last year, we saw a total of 724 dog bites, so we've already surpassed 2024's total, and we've still got a bout half a year left.

None of the bites were fatal, but it leaves us asking why the number of bites is increasing; health department officials aren't sure what's causing the surge.

My thought is that maybe we've all gotten so comfortable just going up to dogs and petting them, that we forget not all dogs are friendly.

How To Prevent Dog Bites: Simple Safety Tips

There are a few simple steps to take to avoid dog bites, however.

Ask the owner's permission before going up and petting a dog

Don't tease or chase dogs

Don't disturb a dog that is eating or sleeping, as you may startle them and cause them to bite

Don't approach an unfamiliar dog, especially if it's tethered or in a car

If you are somehow bitten, report the bite to the Ocean County Health Department.

Children are at an increased risk of dog bites, so it's very important to make sure your kids are always supervised around dogs as well.

