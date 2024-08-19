Jersey has a strong love for Guy Fieri, and his show on Food Network Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and the love is mutual.

Guy Fieri is a pretty big fan of Garden State and our food, and that's what keeps him coming back to Jersey to feature more amazing restaurants on his show.

Guy Fieri's Diners Drive In's And Dives Features 3 More NJ Eateries

New Jersey has had the spotlight shined on it a lot thanks to Guy Fieri, and it doesn't look like that's going to stop any time in the near future.

According to Patch, 3 Monmouth County eateries are going to be featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in the month of August.

Cafe Bistro in Avon appeared on Diners, Drive-In's, and Dives on August 2nd, and will appear on the show again on August 17th as well as another rerun on August 18th.

cafe bistro avon by the sea new jersey, cafe bistro diners drive ins and dives, monmouth county diners drive ins and dives Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

This farm-to-table restaurant featured its pan-roasted achiote octopus and the grass-fed beef roasted marrow burger for Guy to try.

Staying near the Shore, Skratch Kitchen in Bradley Beach will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on August 30th.

Skratch Kitchen prides itself on providing a high-quality dining experience with a "rustic" and flavorful menu that'll keep you coming back time and time again.

The 3rd Monmouth County restaurant to be featured this month on Diners, Din-In's, and Drives is Seed To Sprout in Avon.

Seed to Sprout is 100% vegan and preservative-free but is still able to pack tons of flavors into its food.

Seed to Sprout will air on Diners, Dine-Ins, and Drives on September 6th, and will air in a rerun the next day too on September 7th.

And Guy, if you somehow see this, here are a few more spots in Jersey I think you need to check out!