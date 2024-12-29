The last thing you ever want to see is that a beloved store or restaurant is getting ready to make some major cuts again.

Especially when it's one of the most popular and beloved barbecue chains not just in Jersey, but in the country!

Get our free mobile app

And when I say popular, I mean that it's arguably one of the biggest barbecue chains in the country which operates nearly 500 locations nationwide.

8 of those locations are in New Jersey, and I'm worried that they could be in Jeopardy.

Dickies BBQ Announced It's Closing 30 More Locations Nationwide

Dickies BBQ was my introduction to Jersey BBQ when we moved here from Central PA in early 2022.

Dickies BBQ Storefront In Manchester NJ Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Gary and his crew at the Whiting Dickies are incredible and we've been big fans of theirs since they opened a few years ago.

I'm hoping that this doesn't pertain to them, but it does look like the Dickies Head Office in Dallas Texas has announced they are going to be closing more locations.

According to Parade Dickes, BBQ Pit has been slowly closing stores over the past few months and announced another 30 closures are coming.

Back in the Fall, the chain announced it was closing 100 locations nationwide, and now it looks like the chain is going to continue with cuts.

READ MORE: Will NJ Follow NY And Ban The Sale Of Pets?

It was announced that another 30 Dickies BBQ locations nationwide will be closing in the near future.

The Dickies in Sewell closed last year after just one year in business, more on that here.

That happened in 2023, and I'm really hoping that it'll be the only Dickies loss that Jersey sees.

We do love our food and we really love our BBQ!

5 New Jerseys BBQ Joints To Mouthwatering To Pass Up New Jersey has some amazing BBQ, and according to the experts at Only In Your State , these are some of the best spots you can visit! Gallery Credit: Buehler