Another day, another announcement came about, stating that some massive closures may affect the Garden State.

Jersey's seen its fair share of closures over the past few years.

Just the other week, we saw the last Perkins in Ocean County close, and now it's getting revamped into a Perkins, more on that here.

We also saw the closure this year of Rispoli Bakery, which had been open and serving the community for nearly 90 years.

Now it looks like another staple of the breakfast community is getting ready to close down 150 stores throughout the country, and it could affect the Garden State.

Denny's Is Set To Close 150 Underperforming Stores

America's Diner, Denny's, known for its Grand Slam Breakfast and 24/7 hours of operation announced that it's preparing to close 150 stores across the country.

According to CNN, all of these stores are underperforming in today's economic climate, and that's why closures are on the table.

Other Changes Are Getting Ready To Come To Denny's Too

In an even more shocking turn of events, Denny's will start to rethink its 24/7 hours. Something that Denny's has always been famous for.

Currently, there are a few Dennys' in the Garden State; one in Galloway, one in East Brunswick, and another in Bordentown.

CNN also reports that the breakfast chain is slimming down its menu from 97 different options to 46 options on the menu.

I'm hoping, since Jersey is such a big breakfast state, that our Denny's locations won't be affected by these closures, however, we'll just have to wait and see.

As of now, there's no set list of locations that are closing just that 150 stores are going under over the course of the next year.

There are a lot of restaurants that have closed recently that we'd love to see come back.