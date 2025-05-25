Have you already bought your beach badge for the 2025 beach season? Or are you still putting it off because the sticker shock has you, well, shocked?

Like most things right now, the cost of beach badges has gone up this year, with one beach in Monmouth County now being the most expensive beach in the state to get a season badge.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Beach Badge Prices Have Skyrocketed

I remember when I first moved to Jersey a few years ago, I was living in Seaside Heights, and some guy asked me why he had to pay to get on the beach.

I said the money is typically used to maintain the beach, the dunes, and make sure that they stay usable for years to come.

He said he's from North Carolina, they also have gorgeous beaches, and they're free.

READ MORE: 3 NJ Lottery Players Struck It Big This Week!

Well, good for North Carolina. In Jersey, we pay to get on the beach, and I'll be frank, the prices are starting to get a little crazy.

For example, my wife and I like to get our badges at Fun Town in Seaside Park. This year, two badges cost us $210 for the season, when we first moved here, two season passes cost us somewhere in the area of $140 for two, that's a huge increase!

Deal, NJ Is Home To The Most Expensive Beach Badges In New Jersey

$210 for two badges to Fun Town sounds reasonable once you learn that a single season badge to Deal Beach will cost you $200.

most expensive beach in nj, most expensive beach in monmouth county Deal Beach, NJ is now home to the most expensive beach badges in America Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

According to News 12, that's a 30 percent increase in price between this summer and last summer!

Should NJ Residents Get Free Beach Badges?

I've always thought that if you have an NJ utility bill, or driver's license, or something proving that you're a citizen of the great state of New Jersey, you should get at least one free beach badge per season.

Especially if you live in a county that's home to the beach!

Or at least, we should get some sort of discounted price on our badges. I don't mind paying to get on the beach, but I do mind having to shell out a couple of hundred bucks each year.

There are always some loopholes though, these are some of NJ's rare free becahes.