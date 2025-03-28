A deadly fungal infection has been growing within the United States, as well as other countries, and has experts raising the alarm.

The infection is drug-resistant and carries a high mortality rate if you somehow get infected with it.

This may sound like something out of a movie, but anymore the truth is stranger than fiction, isn't it?

Candida Auris Is Surging In The United States

If you're not familiar with C. Auris, it's a fungal infection that was first reported in the United States in 2016 and has continued to quietly grow and spread.

Since then, we've seen just shy of 5,000 confirmed cases of C. Auris, 51 of which were identified between New York and New Jersey.

This fungus can survive on surfaces, and through direct contact with other infected people, which can make it especially scary, and according to APP, if you get infected with the fungus there's nothing science can do for you. It's just your body against the fungus.

What Are The Symptoms Of Candida Auris Infection?

There are actually quite a few signs you could be infected with this fungus and sadly shows a lot of symptoms that are common to other diseases.

According to APP: fever and chills, fatigue, low body temperature, ear pain or pressure, ear infection, UTIs, skin infection, and sepsis.

Does New Jersey Need To Worry About Candida Auris?

About as much as any other disease you may catch.

There are ways to prevent catching C. Auris, and part of prevention has to do with how much antifungal medication you use. Overuse is what leads to fungi becoming drug-resistant.

You'll also want to practice basic health measures to ensure you stay healthy.

Things like hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and quarantining if you feel sick.

Personally, I'm not too concerned about this fungal infection taking Jersy by storm, but if you are prone to illness or immunocompromised, you'll just want to be safe and use caution.