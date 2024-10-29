It feels like people have been talking about this year's time change for months, and yet we still haven't had to change our clocks yet.

If you even still have to change your clocks, most people just use their cell phones, or smartwatch for their alarms and those devices update the time on their own.

But you've still got to worry about your microwave clock, stove-top clock, and car clock when the clocks change, so it's good to be aware of when it happens.

When Do We Fall Back In 2024?

You'll gain an hour of sleep this upcoming Sunday, November 3rd, as our clocks turn back an hour at 2 AM.

But have you ever asked yourself why we have to change the clocks twice a year?

I always thought it had to do with farmers so that they could get some extra daylight in the summer to get all their work done.

That's not really the case.

Why Do We Have To Change Our Clocks In The Spring And Fall?

Daylight saving time wasn't actually started to help out farmers, but in reality was set in place to help conserve energy during World War 1.

According to ABC, there have been attempts by legislatures to get rid of daylight saving time, but those efforts have been fruitless.

Part of the reason people want to repeal daylight savings time is actually for health reasons.

What Are The Health Affects Of Daylight Savings Time Ending?

When we lose an hour of sleep in the spring, we see an increase in car crashes and cardiac incidents due to the sudden change in our rhythm.

Something similar occurs when we gain an hour of sleep, according to ABC.

Some side effects of daylight saving time ending in the fall include an interrupted natural sleep rhythm.

Other effects include an increased risk of heart problems, strokes, abnormal heart rhythm, and even mood disturbances.

