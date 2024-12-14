There are a lot of places that people think Dave Portnoy, El Presidente, the One Bite Challenge King needs to visit in Jersey.

Whenever he visits a pizza shop for his legendary one-bite challenge, the shop goes viral and people swarm it trying to get a slice of what Dave was eating.

Get our free mobile app

If you're not familiar with the on-bite challenge, it's pretty simple.

Dave Portnoy visits pizza parlors all over, orders a large plane pie, stands out front and takes one bite of a piece of pizza, and rates it on a scale of 1 to 10.

And Dave has visited a lot of places in Jersey known for their amazing pizza, however,r one place that may not come to mind for great pizza is Sewell, New Jersey.

Sewell is located in Gloucester County and has a population of just over three thousand people, and apparently, it's home to a pizza shop that Dave Portnoy really enjoyed.

READ MORE: The Jersey Jerk Flies Again In The NJ Skies

Dave Portnoy Takes His One Bite Challenge To Slice Pizza In Sewell, NJ

Slice pizza can be found in the Tower Square Shopping Center in Sewell known for serving up Trenton-style pizza.

That means the cheese goes on first and is topped with sauce.

This seems backward in my eyes, but in his latest one-bite challenge Dave Portnoy didn't seem to mind at all.

It may be a little hard to understand but El Presidente gives Slice's Pizza a 7.4 on a scale of 10, making this a must-try pie if you find yourself in Washington Township.

By the way, Dave Portnoy has been all over Jersey the past few years.