There have been a lot of Dave Portnoy spotting in the Garden State over the past couple of days.

The founder of YouTube's One Bite Challenge has made a career doing what many of us probably wish we could get paid to do: eat pizza and rate it.

Get our free mobile app

Over the past few weeks it seems as though Dave Portnoy, AKA El Presidente, has had a fixation on New Jersey pies, and why wouldn't he? We've got some of the best pizza in the country!

Now, typically when Dave visits a pizza spot he has a small camera crew with him filming while he eats a slice of a plain pie.

He did it a few weeks ago when he gave Pacidough in South Toms River an outstanding review on his YouTube channel

He did it when he claimed DeLucia's in Raritan was one of the best pizzas he ever had giving it a near-perfect score.

delucia's pizza, dave portnoy delucias, dave portnoy nj pizza Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

He filmed almost every slice of pizza he's eaten for his YouTube channel.

And that includes the pie he chowed down on in Freehold, which looked delicious by the way!

Dave Portnoy Was Spotted In Freehold Township, NJ

Lino Romeo has only been in the pizza business a short time, but he's made quite an impact; he's known for making thin, crispy bar pies.

READ MORE: Bayhead NJ Is Getting An Exciting New Brunch Spot

And if there's one thing we know Dave Portnoy loves, it's a sturdy, crispy pie with a solid undercarriage.

According to APP, Dave Portnoy was spotted at Romeo's Italian American and gave their RIA pizza a shot.

The pizza got a solid 7.4 out of 10, located on Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold Township, Romeo's Italian American Kitchen may want to be your next spot for some Friday night pizza.