Over the past couple of days, Dave Portnoy has been taking his One Bite Challenge across the Garden State.

But at his most recent stop, he wasn't reviewing a pizza, but instead a cheese steak, and the review is in.

Dave Portnoy Spotted In New Jersey Several Times This Week

Dave Portnoy is a big fan of Jersey pizza, he's seen frequently in the Garden State trying different pizza spots and doing his famous One Bite Challenge.

Portnoy was recently in Manville and South Toms River, trying different pizza spots and giving them pretty glowing reviews.

However, during Portnoy's latest stop in Jersey, he was served up an absolute feast and even reviewed a food he doesn't typically include in the One Bite Challenge.

Dave Portnoy Reviews A Cheesesteak During His One Bite Challenge

Spotted filming in Bayonne, New Jersey at a local pizza shop called Corner Square, Portnoy typically only eats a plain pie for his one bite challenge, but Corner Square had other ideas.

They started him off with their upside-down Sicilian pie, which he gave an 8.1 to, then moved on to a plain pie, which he also gave an 8.1 to, but the real star of this review was the Corner Square Cheesesteak.

Portnoy doesn't typically do his One Bite Challenge with anything but pizza, so this was a big deal.

The Corner Square Cheesesteak was the real star of the show, pulling in an amazing 9.1 rating, making me want to hop in the car, drive up to Bayonne to give it a try.

Where do you think Dave Portnoy should review next?

Here's where he's already been.