The one constant we see when it comes to restaurants around the Jersey Shore is change.

What I mean by this is that we see places constantly opening and closing.

Recent Closure of Big Dogs Cafe in Bayville

We just saw this the other week when we learned that Big Dogs Cafe off Route 9 in Bayville suddenly closed its doors.

There's now a new Colombian Restaurant called Calichef that took its place, and it looks really good.

Popular Mexican Cantina Closes After Seven Years

Now, it appears as though after 7 years in business, a popular Mexican Catina has closed its doors, and a seafood restaurant is getting ready to take its place.

Brick Continues to Be a Hot Spot for New Restaurants

It seems like if there's a new restaurant coming to the Jersey Shore area, it's going to open in Brick.

Rosalita's Mexican Cantina Shuts Down in Brick Plaza

And now that Rosalita's Mexican Cantina is closed in the Brick Plaza off 70, it begs the question: what's coming next?

It's a prime location in a busy shopping center, so it makes sense for something to open up in its place, right?

Cuzin's Seafood and Clam Bar Planned for 2026 Opening

Well, according to Where You Eat, there's a plan in the works for a Cuzin's Seafood and Clam Bar to open in 2026 in the Brick Plaza, taking the place of Rosalita's.

Cuzin's is known for its seafood towers, fresh fish, large portions, nightlife, and its fun, high-energy atmosphere.

I was a big fan of Rosalita's, but I am excited to see what Cuzin's Seafood brings to the area when they open next year.